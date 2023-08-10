Wrapmanager Inc. Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,007 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,195,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523,848 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 58,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,046,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 10,625,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,935,316. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

