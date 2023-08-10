Wrapmanager Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

