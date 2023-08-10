Wrapmanager Inc. Increases Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. 2,566,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,485. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

