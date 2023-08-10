Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,213 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 301.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,755,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,576. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

