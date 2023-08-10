Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 2,425 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ING. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ING Groep by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in ING Groep by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

NYSE:ING traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 473,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,457. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

