Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.