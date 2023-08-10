Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,632,000 after buying an additional 476,347 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,994,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,575,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,095,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after buying an additional 140,642 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.87.
Eastman Chemical Stock Up 1.0 %
Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.18. The stock had a trading volume of 43,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.32. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $102.18.
Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.
Eastman Chemical Profile
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
