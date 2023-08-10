Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.16. 743,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

