Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.95. 171,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,494. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

