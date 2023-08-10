Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 456 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMXF. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.03. 1,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

