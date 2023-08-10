Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 780 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 429.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,430. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.01. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 396.64%.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

