WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$2.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$185.45. The company had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,692. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$175.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$174.16. The stock has a market cap of C$23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$143.66 and a 1-year high of C$186.50.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.5908264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$187.80.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

