WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at TD Securities

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WSPOF. Desjardins upped their price target on WSP Global from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WSP Global from C$196.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on WSP Global from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

WSPOF stock remained flat at $133.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $135.53.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

