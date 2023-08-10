WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 462.1% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:WXXWY traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,982. WuXi Biologics has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and related business; and material supplier activities.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.