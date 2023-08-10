XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.47 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

XPEL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded up $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $78.77. 78,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,857. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. XPEL has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Insider Activity at XPEL

In other XPEL news, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,181,408 shares in the company, valued at $163,605,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 398,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 19,893 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,491,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,181,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,605,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPEL

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

