XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $18.32

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.32, but opened at $19.03. XPeng shares last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 3,807,672 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $25.30 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPeng from $6.28 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 3.27.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPeng by 264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 24.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

