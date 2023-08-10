Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 7,617 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 967.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.29. 1,921,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,166,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.48 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

