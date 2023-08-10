Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 161.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.