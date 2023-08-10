Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 407,252 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 407,252 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.07.

Shares of SWN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,743,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,179,920. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

