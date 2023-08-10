Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.83 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.08. 2,931,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,830,599. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

