Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 365,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,728,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,653 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,280,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,031,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

