Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 6,095 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after acquiring an additional 294,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after acquiring an additional 253,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

NTAP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $76.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,066. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.69. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,871,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total value of $66,123.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $353,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,550 shares in the company, valued at $21,871,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,744 shares of company stock valued at $798,626 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.