Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 361.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $92.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $128.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,319.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $552.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Benchmark lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

