Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,717,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,840,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 841,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,988,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.