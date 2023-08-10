YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,873 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 735,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,847. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $161.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $435.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.85.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

