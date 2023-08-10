YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,893 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.26. 351,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.98. The firm has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $3,213,970. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

