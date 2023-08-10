Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.20. Youdao shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 10,875 shares changing hands.

Youdao Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $497.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Youdao by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 707,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 71,475 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Youdao by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

