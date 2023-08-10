Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Up to $4.05

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $4.20. Youdao shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 10,875 shares changing hands.
Youdao Stock Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $497.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.39 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
