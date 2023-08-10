YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,950 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

YPF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.44. The stock had a trading volume of 450,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,716. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

