YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lessened its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 87.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 74,950 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YPF. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YPF traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.44. 450,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,716. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. Analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.