Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $315,239,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 75,766.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,177,000 after buying an additional 1,638,819 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $152,040,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,383,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,264,000 after buying an additional 749,072 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total value of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $179,100.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,789.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $133.28. 887,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.17. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 48.99%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.