Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Insider Purchases $238,890.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) insider Anders Gustafsson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $257.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

