Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Receives $331.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.64. 142,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $238.89 per share, with a total value of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,159.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

