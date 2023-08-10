Zevia PBC’s (ZVIA) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZVIA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Zevia PBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.50 to $3.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zevia PBC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of NYSE:ZVIA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 81,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,212. The stock has a market cap of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.52. Zevia PBC has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 29.90% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder White Pine Llc sold 15,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $74,278.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,198,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,375,074.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $132,589.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,969,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,134,852.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,584 shares of company stock valued at $797,885 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVIA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $47,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Zevia PBC by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

