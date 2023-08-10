Zilliqa Price Hits $0.0200 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $316.78 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,896,185,333 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Zilliqa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

