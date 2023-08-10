Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.35. 2,269,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,227. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $194.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

