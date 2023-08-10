Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.37-$5.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion. Zoetis also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.37-5.47 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.35. 2,269,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,227. The stock has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,083,000 after purchasing an additional 67,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

