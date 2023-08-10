Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $77,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4,638.5% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 137,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,585,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $167.94. The stock had a trading volume of 308,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

