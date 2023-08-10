Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $232.68 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Visa were worth $232,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa
Visa Price Performance
V stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,608. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.86.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
