Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,057 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $173,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.04.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,878. The stock has a market cap of $494.48 billion, a PE ratio of 82.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 568,254 shares of company stock worth $258,314,906. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.