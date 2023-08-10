Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $207.08. The company had a trading volume of 130,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,067. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

