10,754 Shares in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DMB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

DMB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.01. 29,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,722. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

See Also

