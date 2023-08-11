129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN) Announces Earnings Results

129394 (CRN.TO) (TSE:CRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
129394 (CRN.TO) Price Performance
129394 has a fifty-two week low of C$7.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.25.
129394 (CRN.TO) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 129394 (CRN.TO)
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 129394 (CRN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.