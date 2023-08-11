13,196 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $115.13 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

