1,391 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.07 and a 52 week high of $162.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.