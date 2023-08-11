16,573 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 1.3% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

Terex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

