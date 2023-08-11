19,676 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Channing Global Advisors LLC

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,813,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,091,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

