1ST Source Bank Acquires 2,125 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 358,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 366,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 66,560 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 118.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after buying an additional 986,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 36.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,783,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,195,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

About KeyCorp

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

