1ST Source Bank Buys Shares of 6,817 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.07% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 405.7% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 93,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 75,058 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 56,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $549,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

BATS:FAPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,145 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.44.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

