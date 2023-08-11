1ST Source Bank Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.02. 248,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,421. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

