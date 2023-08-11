1ST Source Bank Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $329.41. 3,074,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market capitalization of $331.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.