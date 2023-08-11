1ST Source Bank Grows Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total value of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,983,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,203.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock valued at $53,069,368 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,531. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.67 and a 200 day moving average of $209.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

